Monavale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $725.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $163.73 or 0.00550934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,712 coins and its circulating supply is 10,020 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

