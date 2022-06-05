Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.14.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

