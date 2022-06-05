Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.