Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $795,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

