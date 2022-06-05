Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 259,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,159,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

