Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $221,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

