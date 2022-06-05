Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.