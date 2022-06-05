Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of VMware by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,992,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,430 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. 3,306,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,659. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

