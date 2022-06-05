MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.41.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average of $399.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,489,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.