MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.41.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

