Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $309.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.00.

NYSE MCO opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.20. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

