Morgan Stanley Boosts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $7.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,552,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,561,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,354,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

