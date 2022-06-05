Morgan Stanley Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,310.24.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,290.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,435.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,659.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.