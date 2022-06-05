Morgan Stanley Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $59.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.50 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

