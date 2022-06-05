mStable USD Hits One Day Volume of $8,028.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $8,028.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,978.36 or 0.99842703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

