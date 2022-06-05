NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.01. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 12,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

