National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$46.25

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JWLLF. CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

JWLLF stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

