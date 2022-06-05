National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NATI opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

