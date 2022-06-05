NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.