NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP opened at $71.11 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays reduced their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

