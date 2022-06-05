NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $0.99 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.