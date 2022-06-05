Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $819.10 million and $7.62 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.09253156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00435543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 832,839,302 coins and its circulating supply is 832,838,698 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.