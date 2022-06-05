New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.14 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

