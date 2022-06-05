New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $212.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.90 million and the highest is $213.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $180.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $921.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.95 million to $925.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $58,129,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.