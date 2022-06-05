New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $212.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.90 million and the highest is $213.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $180.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $921.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.95 million to $925.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $58,129,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
