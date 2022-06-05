Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.56 or 0.08996107 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00451883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

