NEXT Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $361,729.51 and $112.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00211593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006494 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

