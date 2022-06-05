NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NICE opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NICE by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
