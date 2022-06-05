NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NICE opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NICE by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

