Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $209,087.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.26 or 0.06010304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00211575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00635915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00073472 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,976,940,364 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,940,364 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

