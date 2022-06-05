NKN Price Reaches $0.0903 (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

