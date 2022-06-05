Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $27.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 3,079,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.