Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $27.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 3,079,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48.
Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
