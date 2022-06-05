Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $36.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 785,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,922. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

