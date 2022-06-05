Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.
NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,465 shares of company stock worth $194,111 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
