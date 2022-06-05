Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,465 shares of company stock worth $194,111 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

