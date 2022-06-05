Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.65. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2,086,153 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.