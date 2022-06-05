NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,555,101 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

