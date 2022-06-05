Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.62.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at C$117.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$71.40 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.42.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.5300013 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.