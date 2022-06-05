Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

