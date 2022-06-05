Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

