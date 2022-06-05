Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.