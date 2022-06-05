Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $342.23 million and $36.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

