Offshift (XFT) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $125,400.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,745.26 or 1.00121892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030584 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.