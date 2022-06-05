OKB Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.97 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. OKB has a total market cap of $681.70 million and $127.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $11.36 or 0.00038235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

