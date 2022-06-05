Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $130.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

