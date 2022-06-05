Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.14)-(1.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

