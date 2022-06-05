OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 46,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,894. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.