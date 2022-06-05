OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.53. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

