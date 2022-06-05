Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 233,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,079. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.