OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,300.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $279,693.68 and $68,300.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.47 or 0.11425649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

