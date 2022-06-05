Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

