Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,829 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 39.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 233,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 65,967 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after buying an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

OTIS stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

