Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will post $448.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.33 million and the lowest is $445.94 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $341.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

OUT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

